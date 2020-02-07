Step inside the world of Jane Austen for Valentines weekend!

Listen up all you romantics out there, if you’ve ever been swept away by the beauty of a Jane Austen novel, if you’ve longed to experience the world just as it was in the early nineteenth century, complete with the stunning attire and formalities, we’ve found an event where your dreams can come true!

The Regency Romance Ball, created by Old Glory Vintage Dancers, is in it’s tenth year! On Saturday, February 15th, Little America Hotel lends a ballroom to host an immersive night where you’ll dine, play games, and participate in authentic dancing of the time period.

Don’t let the idea of dancing intimidate you, the experts of Old Glory Vintage are on hand to teach you just what to do, and to make sure everyone has a wonderful and comfortable experience, assuring us that it is easier than you might think.

There are professional portraits, and a costume contest as well. Guaranteed to be a night to remember, and a lovely new Valentines weekend tradition! For tickets and details, visit oldgloryvintagedancers.com/regency-romance-ball