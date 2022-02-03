Stencils that make crafting easy as 1, 2, 3

Here to simplify crafting, Anita Orr, owner of WallCutz, joined us on the show with stencils that will make your life so much easier.

She demonstrated a variety of items she’s crafted including a pillow, doormats, fabric, wood, and food. Stencils can be used on just about any medium. As opposed to vinyl lettering, stencils are reusable which makes them an appealing tool.

Orr demonstrated how to use a stencil most effectively. She taped the guide to her Valentine’s Day gnome. She shared that it can be intimidating when using paint with a stencil because it can seep underneath. The trick is to use minimal paint and make sure your brush is dry to achieve a chalklike texture. Go slow and add pigment little by little.

Stencils give you more control of the final look. WallCutz sells a variety of products to help you achieve whatever your heart desires.

Website: www.wallcutz.com

Instagram: @wallcutz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/wallcutz

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@wallcutz