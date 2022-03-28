Did you know that April is Robotics Month? Jeff Buydos, from the county library, joined us on the show to share what kind of programs are offered. Kids can learn all about engineering, robotics, circuitry, and programming at various branches. The best part is all programs and resources are FREE!

Whether we like it or not, robotics are the future. Labor-intensive jobs are likely to decrease in the future because Robots will be able to perform useful tasks now performed by humans. In the coming years, the need for people who can design, program, and repair devices is going to increase. The County Library aims to help provide resources for the future generation.

At the branch level, the library is offering opportunities to create scooterbots, wigglebots, bristlebots, bugbots and more. Create Spaces have more advanced systems like the sphero, cue, and the star of this morning’s show, JD.

JD is a robot that can be programmed to do several tasks, including gymnastics and custom movements. JD can track objects, has speech recognition, and has artificial intelligence, which allows it to learn. JD expresses itself through its eyes and even performed a dance for us. The dance was programmed ahead of time and this only scratches the surface of JD’s capability.

To get involved, head into any branch that has a Create Space and check out the robots, or take a look at the calendar posted at thecountylibrary.org/robotics