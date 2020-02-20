Steel planter boxes for indoors and out

Planter boxes with style is what you need this spring to add a modern look to your flower beds!

Logan Cantwell, Owner of Creative Cantwell which specializes in home remodels both inside and outside. From flooring installs to barn doors, Creative Cantwell does it all.

Logan joined us today with his steel planter boxes he makes. The planter boxes are welded together and come in different colors and sizes. These modern and clean boxes will make your greens pop! Visit Instagram: @creativecantwell for more ideas of how to refresh your home for spring.