SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares her recipe of Black Cowboy cast iron steaks. This recipe is an easy dish that will be a winner. It is inspired by American Black cowboys who edified others. The Black Cowboy Collection from Palette Goumet also highlights those who are underrepresented in the culinary world. Palete Gourmet is a woman owned and Black owned business here in the Beehive State. A native Atlantan who hails from South Carolina, Sanchez has brought Southern cuisine to Utahans.
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 5 min.
Cook Time: 6-8 min.
Rest Time: 5-10 min.
Ingredients:
- 2 – 1 lb 1 1/2″ thick Ribeye Steaks (Bone-In or Boneless according to personal preference)
- 2-4 Ounces of Black Cowboy Steak Sauce (more or less to taste)
- 3 Tsp -Black Cowboy Steak Rub (more or less to taste)
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 2-3 Tbsp Olive Oil
Directions:
- Season the steaks with the Black Cowboy Steak Rub (Both Sides)
- Heat a Cast iron skillet on medium-high heat
- While the skillet is heating, season the steaks with Black Cowboy Steak Rub.
- Once the skillet is hot, place the butter, olive oil, and seasoned steaks into the skillet and cook for approximately 3-4 minutes per side until golden brown and the steaks reach an internal temperature within 10 degreesof your preferred doneness (More or less time depending on thickness)
- Remove from the heat and rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing. Serve with Black Cowboy Steak Sauce for dipping!
- Note, the steaks with continue to cook slightly once removed from the skillet.
Temperature Guide:
Rare: 125° F
Medium-Rare: 135° F
Medium: 145° F
Medium-Well: 150° F
Well Done: 160° F
