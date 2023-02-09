SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares her recipe of Black Cowboy cast iron steaks. This recipe is an easy dish that will be a winner. It is inspired by American Black cowboys who edified others. The Black Cowboy Collection from Palette Goumet also highlights those who are underrepresented in the culinary world. Palete Gourmet is a woman owned and Black owned business here in the Beehive State. A native Atlantan who hails from South Carolina, Sanchez has brought Southern cuisine to Utahans.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 5 min.

Cook Time: 6-8 min.

Rest Time: 5-10 min.

Ingredients:

2 – 1 lb 1 1/2″ thick Ribeye Steaks (Bone-In or Boneless according to personal preference)

2-4 Ounces of Black Cowboy Steak Sauce (more or less to taste)

3 Tsp -Black Cowboy Steak Rub (more or less to taste)

2 Tbsp Butter

2-3 Tbsp Olive Oil

Directions:

Season the steaks with the Black Cowboy Steak Rub (Both Sides) Heat a Cast iron skillet on medium-high heat While the skillet is heating, season the steaks with Black Cowboy Steak Rub. Once the skillet is hot, place the butter, olive oil, and seasoned steaks into the skillet and cook for approximately 3-4 minutes per side until golden brown and the steaks reach an internal temperature within 10 degreesof your preferred doneness (More or less time depending on thickness) Remove from the heat and rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing. Serve with Black Cowboy Steak Sauce for dipping! Note, the steaks with continue to cook slightly once removed from the skillet.

Temperature Guide:

Rare: 125° F

Medium-Rare: 135° F

Medium: 145° F

Medium-Well: 150° F

Well Done: 160° F

Get 10% off with promo code: GTU0209 until March 1, 2023 on Gourmet Palette’s website.