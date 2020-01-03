Steak & Pepper Pizza

Saturday, January 4th Repertory Dance Theater has an Open House for just $10. Participants can take any or all of the classes during the day for only $10, or FREE with the purchase of a ten-class punch-card. PLUS - If you buy a punch card at the Open House, pay the special price of $90 a $50 savings overall. Details at rdtutah.org

Monster Jam is here Friday January 3rd and Saturday January 4th 7 pm at Vivint Smarthome arena! Tickets start at just $15. Popular monstertrucks will be facing off in both racing and freestyle competitions. The freestyle competition allows drivers two minutes on an open floor to show off their skills as they drive the trucks over ramps and junked cars, performing stunts and tricks with their trucks. Favorite trucks scheduled to appear include Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and more. Details at monsterjam.com