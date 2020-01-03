It’s a different take on pizza, using olive oil and a steak seasoning sauce that gives it a different kick! Nicole Allen joined us to share how easy it is to make.
Steak & Pepper Pizza
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 4 tsp Grill Mates Montreal Steak seasoning, divided
- 1 lb boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3 bell peppers (any colors), seeded and sliced
- 2 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese (or other cheese or choice)
- 1 prepared pizza crust
Instructions:
- Set oven to broil.
- Brush 1 Tbsp of oil on top of pizza crust.
- Place crust oiled-side down on top rack closest to broiler. Broil just until crust starts to brown. Remove crust from oven. (If you don’t want oil to drip in your oven, place a piece of tinfoil under the crust, but remove tinfoil after cooking the crust bottom).
- Heat 1 Tbsp oil in wok or large pan. Add steak, pepper strips and onion strips. Sprinkle with 3 tsp steak seasoning. Cook 7-8 minutes, until veggies are crisp tender and steak is cooked to desired doneness.
- Layer top of pizza crust with a little more than half the cheese. Sprinkle cheese with remaining steak seasoning. Add steak and veggies, then top with remaining cheese.
- Return pizza to oven and broil until cheese is melted and starts to bubble.
- Find more recipes on Instagram: @nicallenshares .