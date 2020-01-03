Live Now
Steak & Pepper Pizza

It’s a different take on pizza, using olive oil and a steak seasoning sauce that gives it a different kick! Nicole Allen joined us to share how easy it is to make.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 4 tsp Grill Mates Montreal Steak seasoning, divided
  • 1 lb boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 3 bell peppers (any colors), seeded and sliced
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese (or other cheese or choice)
  • 1 prepared pizza crust

Instructions:

  1. Set oven to broil.
  2. Brush 1 Tbsp of oil on top of pizza crust.
  3. Place crust oiled-side down on top rack closest to broiler. Broil just until crust starts to brown. Remove crust from oven. (If you don’t want oil to drip in your oven, place a piece of tinfoil under the crust, but remove tinfoil after cooking the crust bottom).
  4. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in wok or large pan. Add steak, pepper strips and onion strips. Sprinkle with 3 tsp steak seasoning. Cook 7-8 minutes, until veggies are crisp tender and steak is cooked to desired doneness.
  5. Layer top of pizza crust with a little more than half the cheese. Sprinkle cheese with remaining steak seasoning. Add steak and veggies, then top with remaining cheese.
  6. Return pizza to oven and broil until cheese is melted and starts to bubble.
  7. Find more recipes on Instagram: @nicallenshares .

