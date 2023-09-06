SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Steak Crostini with Horseradish Cream- football season is starting! Do you want a great appetizer for game day or even for tailgating?! This is a tasty one!

Steak Crostini with Horseradish Cream

1 1/2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoons caper, chopped

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 lb. sirloin steaks

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 baguette, cut into 1/2” pieces, about 16 pieces, toasted

1 large tomato, juiced, diced

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine first 4 ingredients with salt and pepper; mix well. Cover and chill in the refrigerator.

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Bring a skillet up to medium-high heat. Add steak to pan. Cook until desired degree of doneness. Let stand or rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Cut into about 16 slices.

Spread some of the horseradish cream on each baguette slice. Place 1 slice of beef slice, some of the tomato and parmesan cheese.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more great recipe ideas from the Utah Beef Council.

Follow Jennifer Burns on social media @JBCookingHost

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.