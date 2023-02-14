SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — As we enter the season of love, it’s important to remember to prioritize our safety when it comes to dating. Community educator and assault survivor, Robyn Warner joined us on the show with some tips for women to stay safe while dating, whether you’re going on a first date with somebody new or just dating in general.

First and foremost, it’s essential to date in public places for at least the first ten times. You should meet at a restaurant or public place rather than inviting someone to your place or going to theirs until you really know them. Additionally, group dates are always an excellent option for safety. You’re never too old for the buddy system, and you’re safer in groups, especially when you’re getting to know someone.

Another essential tip is to have your date watch you walk to the door rather than having them walk you to the door. Women are getting pushed in, and sexual violence is happening more often, so it’s safer to have someone watch you walk to the door.

It’s also a good idea to drive your car to the date. If you feel uncertain about the person you’re with or the date goes bad, you don’t want to have to get in a car with them.

Finally, be cautious about what you eat and drink. If you go to the bathroom and leave your food or drink behind, don’t consume it when you get back. Date rape drugs are a real thing, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You can find more safety tips from Robyn Warner on Instagram at @aflyonmywall, where she shares two safety tips a week, along with mom life and humor. Robyn also offers a comprehensive online safety course called “Safe by Robyn,” which has 18 short videos that educate you on all things safety. Use the code “NEWS” for $40 off the course at https://www.safebyrobyn.com/safecourse.