We were joined today by members of Smart Defense, expanding into Utah County.

They work with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, a flagship program that teaches women and girls how to defend themself through a blend of Krav Maga, Brazilian jiujitsu, kickboxing, and now trauma education.

The program, according to Dayne Aristizabal, empowers women and is the best way to build confidence and build skills. Not only do they teach the movements for safety, but also awareness and education.

For more, visit www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org