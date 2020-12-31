Staying in for New Year’s Eve? Here’s a few flicks you may want to check out

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

With many of us staying indoors this New Year’s eve, there’s a few movies you may have missed that dropped over the holidays.

ABC4’s Adam Carroll happens to be a movie enthusiast and joins us with a look at Soul, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Midnight Sky.

If any of these movies are on your “to watch” list or perhaps weren’t interested in at first…take a look at Adam’s reviews and maybe give a watch to these movies sometime this weekend.

Also, keep an eye out for the return of Adam’s Extra Butter podcast right here on ABC4.com sometime in 2021.

Tracy Smith
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors