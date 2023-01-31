SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Snowsuits are the latest invention by the owners of Chickadee Gear, Tyler Margetts and Jeffrey Wood. These two innovators were born and raised in the mountains and understand the importance of being prepared to play in the snow. However, they noticed a common problem among parents – their kids’ gloves often fall off or get lost, leaving them cold and unable to enjoy their outdoor adventures.

To solve this problem, Tyler and Jeffrey have designed the Children’s All-In-One Snowsuits. These snowsuits have gloves permanently attached and come with a hand zipper at the wrist, allowing kids to use their hands freely when needed. The snowsuits have been thoughtfully designed with extra warm insulation, water resistance, waterproof zippers, sealed seams, and a durable fabric.

If you're looking to bring the fun back to playing in the snow, check out Chickadeegear.com.