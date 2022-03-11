If you are in the mood for a weekend spent at home relaxing, give these new movies a watch. Patrick Beatty shared his thoughts on movies streaming this weekend.
Turning Red (Disney+)
Directed By: Domee Shi
Written By: Julia Cho, Domee Shi
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: PG for thematic material, suggestive content, and language
All media used courtesy of Disney/Pixar
Synopsis: A 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Directed By: Shawn Levy
Written By: Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: PG-13 for violence/action, language and suggestive references.
All media used courtesy of Netflix
Synopsis: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: 7/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Fresh (Hulu)
Directed By: Mimi Cave
Written By: Lauryn Kahn
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs
Genre: Comedy, Horror, Thriller
All media used courtesy of Hulu
Synopsis: The horrors of modern dating are seen through one young woman’s defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: 7.5/10
Patrick’s coverage can be found here.
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews