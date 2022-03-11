If you are in the mood for a weekend spent at home relaxing, give these new movies a watch. Patrick Beatty shared his thoughts on movies streaming this weekend.

Turning Red (Disney+)

Directed By: Domee Shi

Written By: Julia Cho, Domee Shi

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Rated: PG for thematic material, suggestive content, and language

All media used courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Synopsis: A 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Written By: Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated: PG-13 for violence/action, language and suggestive references.

All media used courtesy of Netflix

Synopsis: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: 7/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

Fresh (Hulu)

Directed By: Mimi Cave

Written By: Lauryn Kahn

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Thriller

All media used courtesy of Hulu

Synopsis: The horrors of modern dating are seen through one young woman’s defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: 7.5/10

Patrick’s coverage can be found here.

