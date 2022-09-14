Statement accessories can spice up any outfit. They pose as a must have for daily fashion. The founder of Benrik Leather Becky Russell joined the show today to talk about her business.

Fun, colorful, and sewn locally, headbands and earrings are a great way to add some spice to any attire. These headbands are light, comfortable, and won’t give you a headache! Benrik Leather earrings are lightweight and wearable all day long.

Benrik Leather is offering free shipping for any purchase over $20 with the code “GOODTHINGS20” online.

Website: www.benrikleather.com

Instagram: @benrik_leather