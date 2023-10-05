- We are shining a spotlight this morning on children’s mental health and Utah’s Governor Cox is getting involved. The Children’s Center Utah is teaming up with the Governor and First Lady for a one-day summit on October 24th. President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah Rebecca Dutson stopped by to tell us more about the upcoming event.
- It’s called the 2023 Ready! Resilient! Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit and Dutson says the event will have a hybrid format, with both in-person sessions at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, UT, and virtual access for remote attendees.
- The summit brings together leaders in education, healthcare, public policy, and more to develop solutions for improving mental health outcomes for Utah’s children and families. Duston says Utah kids are dealing with anxiety, stress and big emotions just like adults. Events like these help parents and experts learn how to help.
- Notable speakers at the 2023 summit include Nucha Isarowong, PhD, LICSW, IMH-E®, and Dr. Charles H. Zeanah, M.D., in addition to insights that will be shared from Governor Cox and the First Lady.
- For more information about the free summit and registration details, visit https://childrenscenterutah.org/summit
State leaders team up to help Utah kids’ mental health
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
