SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Parris RV is your one-stop outdoor adventure destination – before you hit the road, pay a visit to Parris RV and check out this featured trailer: Forest River RV Rockwood GEO Pro G19FBS.

Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro travel trailer G19FBS highlights:

Exterior Storage

Full Bath

Three Burner Cooktop

Wardrobe

This is the perfect couple’s trailer, so sneak away for a weekend in the woods. There is a 72″ sofa slide out with a table that will be perfect for meals times, relaxing, or additional sleeping space if you have a guest or two. This model includes a 12V TV to keep you busy on those rainy days, and the queen bed will provide a great night’s rest. This model also includes an outside griddle and an 11′ power awning so you can enjoy those nice days outdoors!

The Rockwood GEO Pro travel trailers and toy hauler by Forest River are ready for all your adventures. The interior and exterior Azdel construction, along with the vacuum laminated roof and walls provide a durable trailer, and the Dexter torsion axles with aluminum wheels make towing easier than ever. There are many convenient amenities, like the 13,500 BTU A/C, the Bluetooth system control panel, and the all-in-one Teton HD TV/WiFi/FM antenna with LTE prep.

Each model includes frameless windows, fabric valances and roller shades, and a modern interior that will make you feel right at home. Everything you’re looking for in your next RV is in a Rockwood GEO pro by Forest River!

Visit ParrisRV.com or call 801-268-1110 for more information.

Parris RV’s 4 Convenient Locations:

4360 S. State Street

Murray, UT 84107

801-268-1110

5545 S. State St

Murray, UT 84107

801-262-2486

425 East 920 North

Payson, UT 84651

801-658-0852

5240 Yellowstone Ave

Chubbuck, ID 82302 (Pocatella)

208-237-8900

Sponsored by Parris RV.