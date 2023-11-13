Marissa Hodges, PR Coordinator from The County Library along with Cody Goetz, Executive Director of the Mundi Project tell how how to start your musical journey at the County Library. With musical instruments and recording equipment in the County Library’s Create spaces and free music lessons hosted by the Mundi Project, the library is the perfect place to get started on your dreams of becoming the next great musical star.

The Mundi Project works to actively break down socioeconomic and generational barriers to quality music experiences. The County Library and the Mundi Project have been partners since 2021 with the placement of an upright piano in the library for public use. The Mundi Project also hosts free piano and voice lessons at the Kearns branch through a program called Harmony Hub.

Harmony Hub is a 12-week course for beginner and intermediate students of all ages, culminating in a final showcase performance at the library!

Registration for the Spring 2024 Harmony Hub session opens this week. Classes begin in January. More info at mundiproject.org/harmonyhub

thecountylibrary.org