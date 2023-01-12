SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — As the new year approaches, many of us are filled with excitement and motivation to make positive changes in our lives. But let’s be real, mornings can be the quickest way to sabotage our New Year’s resolutions and intentions. That’s why Kass Martin, host of the Little Bits of Awesome podcast, is here to share four happiness hacks to make mornings matter so you can show up as the person you want to be.

First and foremost, it’s important to keep the first promise to yourself of the day by waking up when you intend. This means setting your alarm and sticking to it. It may be tempting to hit snooze, but by making this small shift, you’re setting a powerful intention for the day.

Next, make your bed! This simple task may seem insignificant, but it’s a reminder that you’re a goal crusher. Every time you pass your bed, you’ll be reminded that you rock at this goal setting business. Small shifts make the biggest difference!

Third, input positivity first thing in the morning before the routine of the day and kids schedule gets you derailed. Listen to something inspiring, motivating, or calming to set the tone for the day. This could be a podcast, a guided meditation, or even a motivational quote.

Finally, move your body! Just ten minutes can be enough. “Eat endorphins for breakfast,” she says. Endorphins are free of charge and something you can get naturally that will change the whole day. A quick workout or yoga session can do wonders for your mood and energy levels.

By incorporating these four happiness hacks into your morning routine, you’ll be able to show up as the person you want to be and crush your goals. To learn more about how to create the life you want, check out the Little Bits of Awesome podcast by Kass and Emily. The podcast can be found at https://kassandemily.app.