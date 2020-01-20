Start the new year off right by participating in the 2020 Intermountain ‘Love Your Heart’ virtual race

Sadly, only eight percent of people who make resolutions actually achieve them. There are a variety of things that get in the way. It’s called life. But there are two surefire ways to put the odds in your favor of achieving success: Accountability and not going at it alone.

– Be Accountable

If you let other people know of your intentions – whether its cutting soda out of your diet or running every morning – you are more likely to achieve success. Make your goal a conversation. When you are successful, let people know you are. When you falter, let people know you falter and then get right back up and keep going.

– Involve Others

It takes a lot of motivation to get up in the morning and go to the gym. But if your friend, neighbor, spouse or child is planning to meet you there, you don’t want to let them down. Together you are able to raise each other up. When one person is unmotivated, others can help push them to keep going. And in today’s world, social media can become a major tool in finding people with the same goals and virtually working together to achieve success.

And the benefits? Physical activity is beneficial to the heart. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the latest guides from the American Heart Association suggest at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week.

“Individuals of any age still gain heart benefits from regular physical activity,” said Viet Le, PA-C, physician assistant with the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute. “They can lower their heart rate and blood pressure, allowing the heart to do its job more efficiently. And when the heart is happy, other systems in the body function better, too. From improved mental health and acuity to better balance and strength.”

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and men. Luckily, heart disease is also preventable, and little changes in your lifestyle can go a long way. Several studies have shown that any physical activity provides a healthy benefit when compared to those who do not exercise or perform physical activity.

What is a Virtual Race?

A virtual race is a race that can be run – or walked – from any location you choose. You get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself. And your medal will be shipped directly to you.

Along the lines of exercising more, a virtual race is a great way to set a goal, take accountability and get involved with others in a virtual world. But a virtual race doesn’t mean you sit on the couch and imagine yourself running a 5k. Nice try, though. It means you get to complete the race when, where and how you want.

For example, once you register for a virtual race, you can walk, jog, run or even snowshoe the 5k at a time and place that works for you. If that’s on a treadmill at the gym or a mountain trail Zion National Park, that’s up to you. And once you complete your race and register your finish time online, a unique finisher medal is mailed to you so you can display it proudly as a goal accomplished. Then you can set your sights on another race and keep moving forward with achieving your goal of more exercise in 2020.

“A virtual race is the perfect excuse to dip one’s feet into trying something new, gaining support while meeting new friends, and achieving your goals for better health in 2020,” said Le. “And the social media component allows participants to ‘train’ with others, sharing tips, giving motivation and exercising together in different locations via video or audio.”

11:09 AM 1/20/2020

Register for the Intermountain Love Your Heart Race

Intermountain Healthcare has organized the ‘Love Your Heart’ race to help people be successful in achieving their goals in 2020 and improving their heart health. Registrants can sign up to complete a 5k, 10k or half marathon when, where and how they want.

Here’s how to register:

Visit the race website Hyperlink: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/calendar/love-your-heart-race/ Click on REGISTER and select your options: $30 = Registration + Finisher Medal

$5 = Digital Registration (no finisher medal Select additional items (additional costs may apply): Race shirt (multiple options available)

Printed race bib on waterproof paper Add any additional participants in your group Complete race registration/payment information

If you register before Feb. 9, and you purchased a race shirt and bib, you will receive those items a few days prior to the official race day – Feb. 29, 2020 (Leap Day). Most people will walk, jog, run or hike their race on the official day, but you can complete your distance at a time and place that work for you.

As mentioned, you’re more likely to achieve your goal of completing your 5k, 10k or half marathon if you involve friends, neighbors and family members. Invite others to join you, either in person or via social media. Use #RunWithIntermountain to connect with others participating in the Love Your Heart Race.

This story contains sponsored content.