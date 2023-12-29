SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Head into the new year with realistic health and fitness goals. Jenny Ford is a Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Fitness Professional. She strives to help people live healthy lives from their relationships to their fitness. She joined us on the show to share some simple ways to incorporate exercise into your routine in 2024.

Ford has partnered with UK celebrity, Gemma Collins for the Walk & Step Across the UK and Ireland Program. She has filmed step and walk workouts all across America in all 50 states. She says participants loved them so much she decided to do the UK as well.

