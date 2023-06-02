Kim Delgrosso of Center Stage tells us that while we may know them for their top notch dance training, they have an incredible musical theater program as well! Chandra Orme, Musical Theater Director tells us the rehearsal process of their current production of, “Mean Girls” has been a dream.

“Every teen should be required to see this show! The dangers of social media, phone addiction, popularity and unkind acts are all discussed with upbeat songs and dances”, Kim tells us. “Saying someone is dumb doesn’t make you any smarter, calling someone ugly doesn’t make you any better looking” is one of the stand out lines from the show!

The number we saw performed knocked our socks off! “Mean Girls Jr.” is playing Friday June 2nd at 7:30, Saturday June 3rd at 4:00 and 7:30, and Monday June 5th at 5:00 and 7:30 at Liahona Academy in Pleasant Grove

Center Stage Performing Arts has developed talented youth for many years, many have gone onto professional careers, and many have received performing arts scholarships at Universities all over the country.

Snag your tickets before they’re gone here. Get 50% off with the code: Pink