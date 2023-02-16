- On Good Things Utah this morning – Stars from sports and entertainment are headed to Salt Lake City, Utah for the NBA’s 2023 All-Star Weekend. On Wednesday, the league announced an additional list of celebrities who will headline the weekend’s performances.
- Prior to tip-off of the All-Star game, Post Malone will perform a medley of his greatest hits. The rapper’s performance will also follow the NBA’s first-ever in-arena All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel will also be on hand at the game to welcome fans to the evening and introduce the All-Star players. The star-studded weekend will also feature a headlining performance by Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy-winning singer Tems and rapper Rema during halftime of the 2023 All-Star Game. Following the Afrobeats-themed performance, the NBA will honor Lakers superstar LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader. The NBA also announced on Wednesday that actor Ben Affleck will join the greatest names in basketball to introduce the participants in Friday’s Celebrity All-Star Game.
- For more events and Hot Topics, we hope you tune in this morning to a Thursday edition of Good Things Utah!
