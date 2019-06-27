The 4th of July is upon us! If you are looking for a fun dessert to make for the summer holiday we have you covered. Katelyn Brewer joined us in the kitchen today to make Stars and Stripes Cupcakes. They are as beautiful as they are delicious and are bound to be a hit at your July 4th celebrations.

Stars and Stripes Cupcakes

Yield: 20 cupcakes



Vanilla Cake Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup milk

Blue Velvet Cake Ingredients:

(Also can be done with Red Velvet)

1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist white cake mix

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

⅓ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

2 tablespoon unsweetened baking cocoa

2 teaspoons royal blue paste food color



Frosting Ingredients:

2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

6-7cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 ounces white chocolate, melted and cooled slightly

2-6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cupcake pan with paper

liners; set aside.

a. For Almond Cake In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. In an

electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and

sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time;

scrape down bowl between each, and beat in vanilla extract. Add flour mixture and milk alternately, beginning and ending with

flour mixture. Pour into a medium sized rectangular or square cake pan lined with

parchment paper. Bake for 15-20 minutes tell a toothpick comes out

clean.

a. Blue Velvet Cake In large bowl, combine all your ingredients at one time with an

electric mixer on medium low speed until smooth. Divide batter evenly filling each cupcake half way. Placing your pre

baked and cooled almond star vertically in each pan. Then cover

completely with the rest of your batter. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched

in center. Cool completely. Decorate!

Frosting:

Pour the white chocolate chips into a microwave safe bowl and

microwave for 30 seconds at a time until all melted, stirring in

between. Set aside to cool slightly. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter on

medium-high speed for about two minutes. Slowly add the white chocolate while mixing on medium-low speed. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the sifted powdered sugar

until incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and continue to

mix for another minute. Add the heavy cream, one tablespoon at a time. Adding less cream for

a stiffer frosting and more for a smoother frosting. Once the cream is

incorporated, add the vanilla and increase the speed to medium-high

and beat the frosting for about five minutes, until light in color and

texture.

For more recipe ideas follow Katelyn Brewer on Instagram @sweetkatebake.