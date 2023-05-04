SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Gluten free expert, Emma Drennan, joined us on the show to celebrate May the 4th. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this segment is for you. Everything from planets, lightsabers, tie-fighters, and “Chewy” cookies can be put on display on your next snack board.

For the Sorbet Planets:

Cut the fruit (lemons, oranges, or limes) in half using a knife. Juice the fruit halves using an electric juicer. If an electric juicer is not available, squeeze out the juice using your hands. Once juiced, press down on the flesh of the halved fruit to remove any remaining juice and make space for the sorbet. Wrap the fruit halves in plastic wrap and freeze them for at least 2 hours or until frozen solid. Take out the frozen fruit halves from the freezer and scoop sorbet into one half of an orange (lemon or lime, etc). Ensure that the sorbet rounds out but doesn’t overfill the half. Place the other half of the fruit on top of the sorbet-filled half to form a “planet”. If making these ahead of time, wrap the sorbet-filled fruit halves in plastic wrap and place them back in the freezer. Ensure that the top of the fruit is not attached when freezing, as it will cause the sorbet to break apart when opened. Before serving, take out the frozen sorbet-filled fruit halves and their corresponding fruit tops from the freezer. Place the fruit top on the sorbet-filled fruit half and serve immediately.

For the Tie Fighters you can use:

Meat + Cheese

Crackers + Cheese or Meat + Pesto

Gluten free oreos + rolos

Fruit

Veggies

“Chewy” Cookies

These no-bake cookies are a classic favorite, but with a gluten-free twist. All you need to do is use gluten-free oats when making them. If you don’t have a recipe on hand, check out the recipe on mylifeaftergluten.com. This recipe not only provides you with the ingredients and steps, but also gives tips and tricks to ensure the perfect cookie.

DIY Lightsabers

These treats are incredibly easy to make and perfect for any Star Wars fan. All you need is gluten-free pretzels (we recommend Snyder’s and Glutino brands), chocolate, and sprinkles (if desired).

For the milk chocolate lightsabers, simply melt Guittard milk chocolate chips in the microwave on the “melt chocolate” setting. Once melted, use a spoon to coat about 3/4 of each pretzel with the chocolate. Place the pretzels on a baking sheet with parchment paper and add sprinkles if desired. Then, freeze them for about 10 minutes to harden the chocolate.

For the white chocolate lightsabers, use Guittard white chocolate chips (as candy melts can often contain gluten). Melt the white chocolate chips in the microwave on the “melt chocolate” setting and add a teaspoon of refined coconut oil. The white chocolate chips may not melt as smoothly as milk chocolate chips, so you may need to microwave them for longer and stir them well. Separate the melted white chocolate into three bowls and add one drop of gluten-free gel food coloring to each bowl. Coat the pretzels with the colored white chocolate using a spoon, and add sprinkles if desired. There’s no need to freeze these; they will harden at room temperature.

For more gluten free cooking, follow Emma Drennan on Instagram and at mylifeaftergluten.com