SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Steve Kozak, the co-director and author of the recently released book and documentary titled “A Disturbance in the Force,” joined us on the show to debut the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special”. The two-hour variety special, which aired only once in 1978, has gained notoriety and is now the subject of Kozak and Jeremy Coon’s critically acclaimed documentary. Despite its limited airing, a few copies survived and found their way onto YouTube, making it a somewhat elusive piece of Star Wars history. Kozak and Coon’s documentary, currently the #1 best-selling documentary on Amazon and boasting a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, delves into the early days of Lucasfilm, shedding light on the special’s production and its place in the Star Wars legacy. The accompanying book, penned by Kozak and featuring an audio version read by local actor Kirby Heyborne, provides additional insights into the making of the special.

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special was produced during an era dominated by lackluster TV variety shows. It features the iconic stars of Star Wars, including Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, who surprising sings in the special. The success of a Star Wars-themed episode on “Donny & Marie” in 1977 paved the way for this particular special, although Donny himself refuses to take the blame for inspiring it. To engage with these fascinating aspects of Star Wars history, individuals can attend a book signing and discussion event with Steve Kozak at the Printed Garden in Sandy on Thursday, December 14th, at 7 pm. It is also available on Amazon and Apple. For more information on the documentary, interested viewers can visit www.disturbanceintheforce.com.