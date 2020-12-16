Star of viral cougar video says laughter is the best medicine

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Content creator Matt Mattson had no idea just how popular his cougar character would become when he had the idea to make a parody video of the local man who was stalked by a cougar. Turning the cougar animal into a cougar woman, Matt put together a costume, scripted hilarious dialogue, and posted his video. A whopping fifteen million views later, his fans are saying it’s the best thing to come out of 2020!

Matt is hilarious, talented, and kind. He tells us that the beginning of the pandemic was rough for him. He lost his job but not his uplifting energy, and he knew the key would be to keep on creating. He tells us that laughter has healing power, and he’s loved being able to bring a smile to so many faces during this tough year. His main message is to stay creative amidst the chaos of this crazy year.

Matt’s goal is to be the Weird Al of viral videos! Already collaborating with other viral stars, Matt’s cougar character is going strong. He’s busy with online concerts, silly videos, and seven foot serenades. He’ll measure seven feet out, and serenade someone at their doorstep!

You can find him across most social media platforms like IG @mattmattson Facebook: MattMattson1 YouTube: MatthewMattson Matt welcomes ideas, so if you have an idea you’d like to see him parody, feel free to send him a message.

As we wrapped up this blast of an interview we got a warning…there was a cougar loose in studio! See what happened when the cougar made it’s way onto our set in the clip below.