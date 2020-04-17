Star of My Greek Table brings us a favorite recipe

The Greek Chef Diane Kochilas, host of My Greek Table, joined us from her Queens, New York kitchen today. It’s almost Greek Easter, and Diane would typically be celebrating the holiday with her family on a Greek Island. She’s focusing on the bright side during quarantine, spending time with her family at home, and whipping up a delicious Greek salad that you can easily create, too! Follow along with Diane in the segment, and below. Enjoy!

My Greek Table season three launches May 9th on PBS.

SPRING LETTUCE SALAD WITH TOMATOES, MINT & GREEN APPLES

Makes 4 – 6 servings

1 large head of tender romaine lettuce

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

1 cup cherry or teardrop tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 tart green apple, such as Granny Smith, seeded and cored

½ cup chopped or julienned fresh mint leaves

Dressing:

6 tablespoons extra virgin Greek olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh strained lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon or other mustard

Salt, pepper to taste

Trim and discard the root end from the lettuce. Discard any outer leaves that are wilted. Hold the head of Romaine on its side on a cutting board and, using a sharp chef’s knife, cut the lettuce into ribbons about ¼-inch thick. Place in the bowl of a salad spinner, wash and then spin dry. Place the lettuce n a mixing bowl.

Add the scallions and tomatoes. Cut the apple into 4 or 6 wedges and cut each wedge into thin slices. Add to the salad. Add the mint.

Whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper to make a creamy, emulsified dressing. Pour over the salad, toss to combine and serve.