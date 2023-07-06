The hit CW series “Family Law” is back for season two! Ending on quite the cliffhanger, we can’t wait to see what happens next for the characters we’ve come to grown so emotionally invested in. Still reeling from the discovery of Frank’s (played by Luke Camilleri) continued affair, Abby (Jewel Staite) sets out to get justice for a debt-ridden widow whose husband may have faked his own death.

We loved chatting with Jewel about the trajectory of Abby’s character, how the cast maintains their closeness on and off the set, and what we can expect for season two. You can watch Jewel and the rest of the cast in tomorrow, Friday, night’s season two premiere of “Family Law” at 8 pm on Utah’s CW03.