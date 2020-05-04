Star of Bless This Mess, Lake Bell

The season 2 finale of Bless This Mess airs on Tuesday, May 5th right here on ABC! Lake Bell joined us via satellite today to tell us what’s in store with what she calls a “high spirited, comforting, and sweet” show. She tells us it’s a bit of political comedy with an underlying theme of how similar people truly are underneath it all.

While she doesn’t reveal what the finale has in store, she tells us it’s a two-parter, so it feels to-be-continued! Lake tells us she’s missing her co-stars but thankful for zoom to keep in touch with everyone. She is staying in high spirits during quarantine and focusing on gratitude!