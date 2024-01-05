- On Good Things Utah this morning – Breaking news for Utah water drinkers, Skylar Ray Rose (@skysayingthings) discovered pesky mold in her tumbler’s lid in October, and then went viral for a post that got nearly 1 million likes. As she squeezed the small compartment lid, specks of black peppered the top. “I literally have mold,” she screamed. “This is so gross.”
- Then another creator, Nicole Kramer (@nicokekramer_), revealed mold in the body of her cup. “Never underestimate how often you need to clean your Stanley cup,” she said at the start of the TikTok video, which showcased spores inside the vessel. “I’ve had the worst sore throat. No idea why. Look inside my cup this morning…you don’t even want to see the straw.”
- “Ideally, your Stanley Quencher or other favorite Stanley should be washed after each use. Keep your Stanley clean both inside and out for sanitary sipping!” he says.
- By the way, you can throw your Stanley in the dishwasher or hand wash with warm water and detergent, then let it air dry.
Stanley water drinkers beware: there could be mold growing in your lid
by: Nicea DeGering
