SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking to sell your house, and are overwhelmed with where to start- break down the home staging process with Lila Francese, the CEO and Lead Designer of OHI HOME. She shared expert tips that will revolutionize your home selling journey by elevating your home’s appeal and charm.

Francese shared the power of the “3 D’s”: De-personalize, De-clutter, and Dedicate time. Bid farewell to the sentimental snapshots and family relics – de-personalization creates a clean slate for potential buyers to envision their own stories. Next, the art of de-cluttering breathes new life into your living spaces. Tuck away those everyday essentials and let your home’s unique features shine through. And don’t forget the great outdoors! Dedicate time to your home’s exterior and witness the magic of curb appeal. From refreshing garden beds to revitalizing your lawn, these subtle transformations could be the key to a buyer’s heart.

