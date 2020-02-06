Stack your sandwich with Caprese Chicken

Sandwiches can be lifesavers when you’re hungry and in a rush. You have your typical examples- peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, turkey, grilled cheese, the list goes on. These all hit the spot at any given day, but it’s time to take your sandwich skills to another level.

Chef Nicole Allen shares her latest twist with sandwiches.

Ever thought about putting rotisserie chicken in your sandwich? It’s an easy buy and you can find them at your local supermarket. With only a few ingredients, This Chicken Caprese sandwich is sure to be in your top favorite! Here’s the recipe.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 roasted garlic loaf, sliced horizontally

16 oz shredded rotisserie chicken

1 4-oz log fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/4 cup basil pesto

1 jar sliced sundried tomatoes

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush cut sides of garlic loaf with olive oil and toast in a saute pan or grill on medium heat. In a small bowl, mix may and pesto. Spread mayo/basil mixture on both halves of grilled garlic loaf.

On bottom half of the garlic loaf, layer shredded chicken, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella slices. Add top half of garlic loaf, wrap in tinfoil and place in oven. Bake 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Slice and serve hot.

You can follow Nicole on Instagram @nicallenshares