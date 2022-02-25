March is right around the corner, and Adriana Hanzon is helping parents get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with fun activities to do with the kids.

Last March, a little Leprechaun left footprints and a green toilet surprise for the Hanzon family. After the mischievous leprechaun escapes the kids’ traps, leaving green treats and gold coins for the kids, he always uses the toilet and leaves his green footprints on the toilet bowl. He always forgets to flush, leaving them with a green toilet bowl to clean. Some green washable paint and green food coloring will do the trick for this activity!

An activity perfect for the younger kids is a scavenger hunt. They can help build traps to try and catch the sneaky leprechaun. Hanzon has a printable scavenger hunt available on her blog.

Last, you and the kids can fill make leprechaun hats filled with treats. These fun hats are made out of green cups, are easy to make, and are fun for a fun movie night! Instructions on these are posted on Hanzon’s Instagram page.

Adriana Hanzon joined us on GTU Hour 2 to share some St. Patrick’s Day treats.

Green clover waffles for breakfast. Add green dye to your favorite waffle mix. Then cut a slit on each triangle to make them look like clovers!

Rainbow veggie or fruit platters. Get your kids to eat their fruits and veggies with these delicious and healthy snacks that come in the colors of the rainbow. The clouds in the veggie platter can be made out of hummus or ranch dips, and marshmallows and rolos can be the clouds and gold pot at the end of the rainbow in the fruit platter.

Shamrock Shake! Make this yummy McDonald’s copycat shake that everyone will love! You’ll need 4 cups of vanilla ice cream, 1 and a half cups of milk, 1/3 teaspoon mint extract (or peppermint if you can’t find mint), green food coloring, whipped cream, green sanding sugar and maraschino cherries. Blend the ice cream, milk, mint extract, and food coloring until creamy. Serve with whipped cream, green sugar and cherry on top!

For more fun St. Patrick’s Day ideas follow Adriana at @funloveandfamily on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter!