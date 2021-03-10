St. Patrick’s Day virtual celebration!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

St. Patrick’s Day is one week away, and although the annual downtown parade won’t take place in person, we’re excited to share there will still be a celebration, virtually! Sean Clark, President of the Hibernian Society of Utah tells us how we can participate in the celebration on Saturday March 13th from 11 AM-5 PM.

It’s the second year in a row of no parade on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day. This year, the parade will be postponed to September 25th, roughly halfway to St. Patrick’s Day. In the meantime, anyone can join the live broadcast of Irish dancers, traditional Irish bands, pipe bands, and the shenanigans you’d expect from the Hibernian Soceity of Utah!

Anyone can become a member of the Hibernian Society. By-laws have been changed, making it free! Members receive updates and info on all Hibernian Events.

Throwing the best party in Salt Lake City takes a lot of money, they tell us. You can donate to keep this wonderful tradition alive and well. Go to www.irishinutah.com and click “Donate Now.” Can’t float any cash right now, no worries. You can join the army of volunteers for a 1-2 hr shift during the parade and Siamsa. Under parade tab, click “Become a Parade Volunteer”.

Join the live broadcast on Saturday March 13th from 11 AM-5 PM by hopping online at www.irishinutah.com, heading to the events menu, and clicking on the event details for the Virtual St. Patrick’s Day!

www.irishinutah.com |Facebook: Hibernian Society of Utah |IG: @irishinutah