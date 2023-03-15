SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, author Tricia Simpson is getting ready to throw her annual party to welcome the arrival of spring. This year, she’s planning to host a fun-filled celebration that won’t break the bank. With a budget of just $35.00, Tricia has tips to throwing a party with games, decorations, and a delicious dinner.

You can start the party off with a treasure hunt, where guests can be on the lookout for hidden leprechaun hats. Then, they could play a classic game of Pin the Gold on the Pot. Homemade rainbow popcorn is a great addition for a snack and is both tasty and visually stunning.

For dinner, Irish stew, salad, and four-leaf clover cheddar and chive scones is festive and easy to make. It’s the perfect comfort food to warm up guests on a chilly evening. And for those who want to take the party up a notch, Tricia has a new book, Pie Bites and the Bootleggers’ Stash, that features recipes for delicious mini pies that are perfect for any occasion.

Tricia is your girls when it comes to how to have a fun and festive celebration without spending a lot of money. With some creativity and a little planning, anyone can host a memorable party that will leave their guests feeling happy and satisfied. To learn more about Tricia and her books, visit her website at triciasimpson.com.