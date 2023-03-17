SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for the perfect pairing for your cup o’ joe this Saint Patrick’s Day? Our very own Wesley Barton, owner of The Great Coffee Crate, tells us about his coffee and the different pairings that emphasize the different notes in the blend.

Coffee has always been a passion for Wesley and The Great Coffee Crate helps to get great coffee into the hands of more people. Their coffee is roasted here in Salt Lake, and their local sourcing is what sets them apart.

The coffee the hosts tried today is The Great Coffee Crate’s dark roast. Irish cream syrup was added to the coffee to add an Irish flare for the holiday, and to help emphasize the pairings. For the full experience, it’s important to taste the coffee first to understand your base. When tasting your pairings, really let the flavor coat your whole mouth before taking a sip.

The first pairing is green apple licorice. Not only is it festive in its color, but the apple flavor brings out the dark chocolate notes in the coffee. The next pairing is a white chocolate-covered pretzel, which brings out the coffee’s white macadamia notes. Finally, the last pairing is milk chocolate which makes the coffee taste smooth and rich.

Try The Great Coffee Crate’s coffee for yourself, you can find them on their website TheGreatCoffeeCrate.com or on Instagram @TheGreatCoffeeCrate.