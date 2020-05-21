St. George, vampire kids, decision fatigue and a 1 year old chef!

Nicea is in beautiful St. George, live from Dixie Tech! We’re happy our girl is having some fun in the sun. Today’s table talk was action packed. Can you relate to decision fatigue? It’s overwhelming to make a choice during the pandemic, here’s how we can relive the pressure.

Out for more walks these days? Same. We’ll tell you how to boost them, and burn more calories. Think lunges, squats, and weights. We’re also thinking of the prancercise lady who went viral a few years ago. Haven’t seen it? Stop what you’re doing and google right now.

Hey parents, has quarantine thrown off your kids’ schedule? Then you might relate to this vampire children topic. How will your kid reset after pulling all nighters, and sleeping in late?

And, are you ready for the cutest thing you’ve ever seen in your life? Here’s a 1 year old baby chef.

Last but not least, we wrap the end of show with Nicea in St. George once again to hear what she’s forgotten to pack, and who knew the hosts were such big fans of Target underwear?