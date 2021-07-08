Spruce up your front porch with a fun DIY project

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Do you have old cabinet doors and need something to do with them? Instead of throwing them away, we have the perfect DIY project for you to spruce up your front porch! Miranda Webster from Tinsel and Wheat came by to show us how she makkes this cute DIY project.

Supplies:
Cabinet door
Small scraps of wood to create a planter box
Wood glue
Screws
Drill
Paint
Sandpaper
Soil
Plants

Step 1:
Assemble planter box pieces and drill holes in the bottom to allow for drainage if needed.

Step 2:
Attach planter box to cabinet door with wood glue and screws.

Step 3:
Paint and personalize sign.

Step 4:
Add soil and plants.

Find Tinsel and Wheat online, IG, and FB.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files