Spruce up your front porch with a fun DIY project

Do you have old cabinet doors and need something to do with them? Instead of throwing them away, we have the perfect DIY project for you to spruce up your front porch! Miranda Webster from Tinsel and Wheat came by to show us how she makkes this cute DIY project.

Supplies:

Cabinet door

Small scraps of wood to create a planter box

Wood glue

Screws

Drill

Paint

Sandpaper

Soil

Plants

Step 1:

Assemble planter box pieces and drill holes in the bottom to allow for drainage if needed.

Step 2:

Attach planter box to cabinet door with wood glue and screws.

Step 3:

Paint and personalize sign.

Step 4:

Add soil and plants.

Find Tinsel and Wheat online, IG, and FB.