Springtime Activities with Utah Fun Guide

Ashley Hurst from Utah Fun Guide was in studio sharing all the fun things to do in our state this spring. There are so many incredible options, from a stroll through the flowers, to the perfect weekend getaway. We’re adding them all to our to-do list asap! Follow Ashley on IG at @utah.fun.guide



Spring Flowers See the gorgeous spring flowers when you stroll through the cherry blossom trees at the Utah state capitol! Sent as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation following World War II, cherry trees were sent by the Japanese to Utah. To honor that friendship, they were placed around our capitol. There are hundreds of cherry trees that are in full bloom from late March to early April that make the perfect spring day stroll and photo op.

The Tulip Festival, at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point happens from April 9th to May 8th! The festival is free for Thanksgiving Point members, and children 2 and under, with tickets $15-$20 for all other ages. About 280,000 tulips in hundreds of varieties, all imported directly from Holland, fill 15 themed gardens. Different flower displays are amazing and it’s a great place to take a walk, have a picnic, and take some photos.

See Baby Animals Plan a visit to see baby animals at a farm! The American West Heritage Center in Wellsville, UT (just south of Logan) hosts Baby Animal Days each Spring. This year it’s a 10-day event featuring train and pony rides and all sorts of baby animals.

April 1-3 Petting zoo gone wild: they’ll have exotic animals in addition to their farm animals…red kangaroo, wallaby, baby fox, zebra, are a few examples. Cost is $9.

April 5-6 Farm Animals Only Days-Chicks, Ducklings, Piglets, Lamb Calves, goat Kids, Ponies, Donkeys, Turtles, and Bunnies Most of the animals can be touched. $7.

April 7-10 in addition to their farm animals, they’ll have bear cubs here from Yellowstone Bear World $9.

While this is a fun destination, there are farms all across the state that open to the public. Find one close to you and take the family! It’s so fun for kids to see these animals up close and in some cases, pet and feed them too!

Spring Hike Get outside for a Spring hike! One favorite trail is Silver Lake, up Big Cottonwood Canyon. This one is less of a hike and more of a stroll. It’s got a visitor’s center where you can learn about the wildlife there, and a beautiful lake encompassed by a boardwalk, making it accessible to the young, old and those with disabilities. Perfect place to fish, picnic, and see wildlife.

Aspiration Trail in St. George is quickly becoming the most popular hike in southern Utah. It’s a trail easy enough for Grandma, and it has hundreds of colorful, hand-painted rocks that line the trail. It’s kind of like an Easter egg hunt without having to hide the eggs. Definitely a sight to see. 1.8 miles RT.

Spring Break Trip Plan a trip for Spring Break to Vernal, Crystal Hot Springs, or Moab! Vernal is Utah’s Dinosaurland. They have so many opportunities here learn about and see ancient life.

One popular destination is the Wall of Bones, which is in Dinosaur National Monument. Here you can see 1,500 bones embedded in a rock wall. Some fossils you can actually touch. It’s really a sight to see!

There’s also the Utah Field House of Natural History Museum where you’ll earn your Dinosaur Hunting License and see dinosaur models and artifacts.

Be sure to do the Dinosaur Trackway hike that leads to actual dinosaur footprints.

Moab is Utah’s gateway to massive red rock formations. Right close by you’ve got the entrance to Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. They have incredible trails, so many of which, are completely family friendly. One particular trail leads to Delicate Arch, which is the sandstone arch you see on the Utah license plate. They have some fantastic restaurants here, and it really just has a fun vibe here. Springtime is not as crowded and the temperatures are perfect for long days of hiking and being outdoors.

Crystal Hot Springs is an easy, unique escape in Honeyville, just north of Brigham City. It’s a fun water resort with multiple pools and 2 water slides, filled with water from the natural cold and hot springs on the propriety. The resort is open year round and was once home to Native American families. Years later, Chinese railroad workers used the area to soak, relax, and bathe. Following World War II, soldiers were sent here for rehabilitation. Hundreds of buses full of soldiers arrived at the springs over a three year period. Over one hundred buses still come to the springs every year, but instead of wounded soldiers they are full of tourists from around world. Normally $18/person, but Wednesday nights they have a family night deal. A family of 6 can swim and slide for just $42.