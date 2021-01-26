Spring trends to dress up or down

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator Melissa Hendershot was in studio with us talking all things spring fashion! We love following her on insta, so we had to bring her in. Melissa tells us he thing she loves most about spring and spring fashion is everything feels fresh, colorful and happy; like a new beginning!

As you dress for this upcoming spring, there are a few staple pieces and standout trends that you’ll want to keep in mind; pastels, specifically the Pantone Color of the Year, Illuminating Yellow, florals, a denim jacket, monochromatic sets and sneakers! We saw three looks we love:

Outfit #1: Casual; perfect for running errands, girls lunch, etc.! A denim jacket, white t-shirt, pastel midi skirt, and cute sandals.

Outfit #2: Dress Up or Down; perfect for any type of date night! A pastel floral dress, with either heels or white sneakers.

Outfit #3: Comfortable; perfect for staying at home, pre-school pick up, etc.! A pastel, monochromatic lounge set with espadrille sneakers. Any and all monochromatic sets are on trend; lounge sets, sweater and skirt set, etc.



All of these looks are budget friendly, and look fabulous on all body types! Follow Melissa at

IG @melissahendershot