SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Easter is coming up soon and we have the tips to make sure you look your best no matter what you have planned! D’Arcy Vandenberg has the inside scoop on the trending Spring styles that work for any age.

Some of the trends we are seeing are stripes and a nautical theme. D’Arcy pairs a navy-blue striped dress with a navy blazer to combine both styles. She finished off the look with a straw hat and a neutral bag to create the perfect coastal vibe.

Matching sets are continuing their popularity into this next season. The elevated pajama feel is comfortable, versatile, and fashionable. Adding layers and accessories to a flowing matching set helps to take an outfit to the next level and stray away from the pajama vibe.

Springtime is perfect for a flowy and fresh look, which is the perfect opportunity for a new take on the t-shirt dress. They work perfectly for every body type, and it is easy to find a t-shirt dress with fun accents that take it to the next level. Find one with a high-low trim or button-down front. Help to minimize the boxy look by layering on a cropped jacket.

The pantsuit is always a great staple. Pair a floral-patterned shirt with a pastel-colored blazer and trousers to bring in that Spring feeling.

Other trending styles that we will see this season are wide-leg bottoms and medium to long-length denim skirts. Color-wise, hot pink, orange, sage green, neutrals, and navy blue are popping onto the scene. And don’t forget the details! Bows, cut-outs, studs, pearls, and quilted textured will surely help to elevate your look.

For more fashion tips from D’Arcy, check her out on her website or Instagram!