Spring trend forecast with My Sister’s Closet Boutique!

Deena Marie stopped by My Sister’s Closet Boutique in Draper to chat with product manager and stylist Janelle Reeves. Janelle showed us the shop’s fresh new itmes, and talked us through spring trends.

Transitional pieces that take you from cold to warmer weather and are easily mixed and match are perfect for this time of year. Often for spring you’ll see pastels, but Janelle tells us it’s blue that’s having a moment. She showed us various shades of blue, and how there is one for every skin tone.

The pieces you can find at My Sister’s Closet Boutique are soft, feminine, and so comfortable. The next trend was texture, and we saw how a beautiful texture kicks a casual dress or top up a notch, making it perfect for anything from church to brunch.

Florals are always a classic spring staple, but this year the pattern has gone from large, to small printed florals. The design looks lovely on dresses, skirts, and tops. Visit My Sister’s Closet Boutique at their two locations, Draper Peaks, or Spanish Fork.

Shop online at mysisterscloset-boutique.com