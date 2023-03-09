SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Dozens of pets are waiting in shelters hoping to end up with one lucky family. Callista Pearson from the Salt Lake County Animal Services joined us on the show to share about their upcoming adoption events.

The Get Lucky $17 Adoptions event will be running throughout the entire month of March. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped upon adoption, so you can be sure your new furry friend is healthy and happy.

If you’re interested in fostering, there’s a virtual kitten foster training scheduled for March 18. The shelter provides the supplies, but fosters must be 18 years of age or older. Register online by following the link on the main page of AdoptUtahPets.org to the training. Fostering is rewarding and time-limited, so you don’t have to commit forever.

On April 1 from 10-2, the Salt Lake County Animal Services will be hosting a Spring Into Love Adoption Event. Get your pet’s photo with the Easter Bunny, and all pets adopted that day will get an Easter basket full of treats and toys. There will be several pet vendors with fun treats and clothes to buy for your current or adopted pet. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your new furry friend and help support the shelter in their mission to care for all the animals that come through their doors.