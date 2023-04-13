SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Spring into love and adopt a pet today from SLCO animal services. Right now, most of the kennels at the pound are doubled leaving no room for newcomers so they are offering a special deal this month only where you choose the price to adopt. The amount of money you pay will be donated straight to the shelter and you get to choose. This is called the spring into love special. If you wanted to adopt for a dollar, you can.

Today we were joined by Ryan Degrey and the adoptable pet, Florence. To talk about all the things happening at the animal shelter. Florence is a 10-year-old Chihuahua. She is super sweet and is kennel trained, potty trained, and does well in cars. She is up for adoption and would love to have a good home to live her golden years in.

With spring they have a bunch of kittens. They are looking for volunteers to come bottle feed the kittens and play with them till they can be spade and neutered. These are kittens between the ages of newborn to 5 weeks. To volunteer you can sign up on their website. For more information and to know the happenings of the animal shelter at all times check out their website.