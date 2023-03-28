SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kristen Fuller gave us a few tips on how to Spring Clean our diet. Kristen discussed tossing out all your old food. Check all the expiration dates on all your food in your fridge and cabinets.

Be sure to eat your seasonal fruits and vegetables. It is cost affective and they taste amazing. Displaying your food cut up and prepped in a see through jar will help your kids eat all the veggies.

Be more intuitive with your eating. Focus more on what you CAN eat vs what you CAN’T.

Check ingredients and serving sizes, you might be surprised what ingredients might be hiding in your favorite food.

@i.choose.healthy

www.i-choose-healthy.com