Spring break with kids, Southern Utah style

We know we have amazing adventures in our own backyard! You know you can’t possibly see everything in one trip, so why not return to Southern Utah for spring break? Chamaine from Wandering Families is highlighting a few ideas for us!

1- Red Canyon Cabins are separate cabins with up to 3 queen beds, kitchenette and pet friendly!
2- Adventure with Expedition Kanab offers a build your own tour. Chamaine chose the side-by-side tour to Peekaboo Slot Canyon, and The Great White Chamber with a yummy lunch. You can also add on a Sasquatch sighting!
3- Wire Pass Trail is a free hike that’s erfect for all ages. Flat, easy, and gorgeous! 

IG @wanderingfamilies online wanderingfamilies.com

