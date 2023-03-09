FARMINGTON, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Get ready for a shopping experience like no other! Simple Treasures Spring Boutique is back, so mark your calendars for March 14-18, because this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Held at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington, this event is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on some amazing locally handmade products. With over 180 local small businesses in attendance, you’re sure to find something unique and special.

The grand opening is on Tuesday, March 14 from 8am to 10am and it’s just $5 ticket. This is the perfect chance for customers to get first dibs on everything before the show opens to the public. Treats and a treasure hunt will also be available during this time. The remainder of the show from Wednesday to Saturday will have a $1 admission fee at the door as usual.

Simple Treasures Spring Boutique has become a tradition for many as a fun girls night out. Come with your friends and make a night of it, discovering all the amazing vendors and their products. From handcrafted jewelry to unique home decor, there’s something for everyone.

Follow along on Instagram @simpletreasuresboutique for updates and sneak peeks of what’s to come.