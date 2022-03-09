It’s been 22 years since their opening, and Simple Treasures Boutique is celebrating with a Spring Boutique. There have some exciting vendors in the lineup and can’t wait to kick off the event next week, March 15-19th. Jennie Thacker joined us live in the studio to share all about it.

In light of Women’s History Month, Thacker mentioned that about 90% of the businesses are women-owned. They will have everything from home decor, children’s clothing, Easter gifts, and more. A few businesses Thacker mentioned that will be featured are Ruggidi, Happy Bath, Darling Dear Boutique, and Woodsy Lane.

The grand opening will take place Tuesday the 15th from 8am to 10am with a $5 ticket. This is a great idea for a girls’ night. Customers get first dibs on everything as well as treats and a treasure hunt. The remainder of the show will run from Wednesday the 16th from 10am-Saturday and is $1 admission at the door.

Simple Treasures Spring Boutique

When: March 15-19

Where: Legacy Events Center in Farmington

Website:www.simpletreasuresboutique.biz

Instagram: @simpletreasuresboutique