On GTU Hour 2, we were joined by choreographer, TV regular, husband, and father of 2, Louis Van Amstel who shared ways we can help children hoping to be adopted.

This is a topic that is close to his heart because just over three years ago he and his husband started the adoption process. They were able to be matched and adopt their two sons who are now 12 and 13 years old. Amstel shared that there are over 500,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States. He hopes to educate viewers on how to get involved in the adoption process.

Gift of Adoption Fund, a non-profit with over 25 years of experience raising funds to unite vulnerable children with forever families, is seeking to expand its presence by forming a Utah chapter. Gift of Adoption provides grants to complete the adoptions of vulnerable children – giving them permanent families and the chance to thrive.

On March 21, 2022, Gift of Adoption Fund CEO Pam Devereux, Dancing with the Stars’ Louis Van Amstel, and Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Anderson will host a complimentary reception to share information about the impact you can make in the life of a child who needs a family.

The Utah chapter is seeking leaders to get involved and help the chapter grow and reach more families. The goal of the all-volunteer board is to raise enough funds to help complete each of the qualified adoption requests. 100% of the money raised by the chapter is directed to uniting children with forever families in the area.

More Info can be found at https://giftofadoption.org/utah/

The reception will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the Vista Room at Cedar Hills Community Center, 10640 N Clubhouse Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah.

Please contact Pam Devereux by phone 773-425-0220 or email devereux@giftofadoption.org to RSVP or for more information.