Spreading cheer with Christmas music

Local singer/songwriter, Emily Bea is in the studio spreading Christmas cheer with delightful Christmas music. Today she is joined by her brother who also plays the piano. He says that Emily is his favorite artist of all time and he enjoys performing together.

In GTU Hour 1 Emily sang the song White Christmas.

On GTU Hour 2 Emily sang Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas for our viewers and crew.

Emily also released a last minute Christmas song. Be sure to follow her on social media and stay updated on what she’s up to.