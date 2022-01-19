Spreading awareness through mural art

Keep your eyes peeled for murals around the Valley! Josh Scheuerman, a local artist, promotes his talents with murals all around Salt Lake. Scheurman creates art to bring awareness to the community and environmental issues.

Scheuerman has painted murals ranging from local parks and public areas, to even several restaurants across the country. Recent commissions include 9- Line Bike Park for Salt Lake City Arts Council and Salt Lake City Parks & Public Lands, West Valley City Jordan Parkway Tunnel, and South Salt Lake Muralfest for the past two years.

Scheurman grew up in West Valley and developed a love for art at an early age. Scheurman created his first mural 14 years ago and has now taken on painting full time.

Scheurman was recently voted Best Muralist by the community in Salt Lake City Weekly 2021 Readers Choice Awards.

In 2009, he created his first mural at Sugar House Coffee, then in 2016, Josh traveled to Spain to recreate a mural for the city of Sant Carles de la Ràpita he had originally painted in 2012. Josh continues to nurture and grow within the art community and help support young artists achieve their own goals.

To help support this artist, follow and stay up to date with his work.

Website – JoshScheuerman.com

Instagram – @jscheuerman